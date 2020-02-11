Pair in court after heroin and cannabis seized in north-east town

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with a £4,000 drugs seizure.

Police seized drugs including heroin and cannabis with a street value of around £4,300.

The discovery was made following a drugs search at a property on Mid Street in Keith.

James Howden and Billy Henderson, both 25, appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The pair faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

They made no plea and the case against them was committed for further examination.

Howden, whose general address was given as Edinburgh, and Henderson, whose general address was given as Keith, were released on bail.

No further dates for future court appearances have been set.