Pair in court accused of racing on Aberdeen street

Two men have appeared in court charged with dangerous driving after allegedly racing each other in Aberdeen city centre.

Anthony McHugh, 35, and David Smith, 27, both denied the charge at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

They are alleged to have driven cars dangerously by driving at excessive speed, overtaking on the inside lane, racing against each other and colliding and crashing into a traffic light, tree and wall.

The offence is alleged to have taken place in King Street on December 19 last year.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin continued the pre-trial hearing until next month for disclosure of dashcam and CCTV footage and McHugh, whose address was given in court papers as Ruthrieston Circle, Aberdeen, and Smith, of Victoria Road, Aberdeen, were excused from attending.