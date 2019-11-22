Pair in court accused of growing and supplying cannabis in Aberdeen

Two men have appeared in court accused of producing drugs and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Roman Aghajanyan, 38, and Mihail Lokri, 34, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing two charges.

The first is an allegation that they produced cannabis at an address on Constitution Street in Aberdeen on July 16 2018.

The second is that they were concerned in the supply of Class B drugs at the same address on the same date.

Aghajanyan, whose address was given in court as Seamount Court, Aberdeen, and Lokri, whose address was given in court as Short Loanings, Aberdeen, have not yet entered a plea. The case will next call on December 19.