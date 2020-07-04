Pair deny assaulting woman by kicking her in head and robbing her in Aberdeen

Two women have appeared in court charged with assaulting a female by kicking her in the head and robbing her of more than £100.

Angela Beattie, 43, and Lynn Reid, 35, appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The pair both faced, and denied, a charge of assault and robbery over an incident alleged to have happened on Rowan Road in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

They allegedly assaulted a woman by seizing hold of her hair, pulling her to the ground and repeatedly kicking her on the head and body and robbing her of £120.

Reid also faced two further charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by acting in an aggressive manner and shouting and swearing on Rowan Road yesterday, and being in possession of cannabis at an address on North Anderson Drive on Thursday.

She also denied both of those charges.

Sheriff Philip Mann released Beattie, of Newton Road, Aberdeen, and Reid, of North Anderson Drive, Aberdeen, on bail and fixed a trial date for December.

The sheriff also set a date for a pre-trial hearing in November.