Pair attacked man on Aberdeen’s Union Street and left him with permanent sight problems

Two men have been given unpaid work after assaulting a man in Aberdeen city centre, leaving him with permanent sight problems.

Kieron Higgins, 20, and Zane Islane, 19, were part of a group of youths who “swarmed” on their 26-year-old victim after he approached them on Union Street in the early hours of March 30.

The duo repeatedly punched the man in the head, leaving him with two fractures to his eye socket, cuts and two chipped teeth. His vision remains impaired.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Islane “punched the complainer to the face, causing him to stumble back” before the rest of the group “swarmed round”.

The man’s hands were then held above his head while Higgins punched him in the face. Various passers-by tried to intervene but Higgins managed to punch him once more “as he lay on the ground”.

Higgins, of Baker Street, Aberdeen, and Islane, of Ruthrie Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Iain Hingston, Higgins’ solicitor, said alcohol was “clouding” his client’s judgement. Neil McRobert, representing Islane, said his client had not been “out looking for trouble” and punched the man while he was still on his feet.

Sheriff Philip Mann handed them each 300 hours of unpaid work, a year’s supervision, Higgins a three-month curfew and Islane a four-week one.