Pair appear in court after £60,000 drugs found in car on A90

A man and woman have appeared in court after police stopped a car on the A90 and recovered cannabis worth £60,000.

William Fulton, 41, and Natasha Sweaton, 22, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

Both are charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Fulton, of Glasgow, and Sweaton, of Baillieston, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

They were both granted bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

No date was fixed for their next appearance.

It comes after cannabis with an estimated street value of £60,000 was recovered when a car was stopped on the A90 in the Fordoun area.

The recovery was made on Friday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Speaking after the drugs seizure Detective Sergeant Calum Bell said: “We are committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs in the north-east.

“This latest recovery has removed a significant amount of drugs from communities.

“Anyone with information about the illegal supply of drugs or associated antisocial behaviour is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“All intelligence we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem, helps us to build a bigger picture which enables us to undertake intelligence-led operations and further disrupt the supply of drugs.“