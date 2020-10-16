Aberdeen man admits cleaning crime scene with bleach after machete attack

A man has admitted cleaning up blood up with bleach following a machete attack which left a 22-year-old seriously injured.

Robert Snelling was at a property on North Anderson Drive on June 17 when he decided to carry out the clean-up operation.

The 24-year-old had been drinking with the victim and another man having being introduced to each other on the same day.

He appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pled guilty to attempting to defeat the ends of justice by washing the crime scene.

Earlier this week, Adam Oakes, known as Roberts, admitted assaulting the man with a machete and is due to be sentenced next month.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg told the court Snelling called Roberts afterwards and told him he was cleaning the property with products.

She said: “The accused made a telephone call and said ‘I’m down here with the bleach.’

“He cleaned up the blood and then the police arrived.”

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client did call Roberts explaining what he was doing and he had stayed away from drugs since the summer.

He said: “The important fact is that he phoned the co-accused.

“I know this is a very serious assault and since then he has stayed off drugs and sorted himself out.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said Snelling had tried to “cover up” what had gone on that night.

He said: “This is certainly a serious matter because of the serious nature of the crime.

“Your actions lead to the need to cover up up the consequences of that terrible crime.”

Sheriff Buchanan deferred sentence on Snelling, of King Street, Aberdeen, until November 11 for a criminal justice social work report.

Roberts appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link on Tuesday to admit the assault.

The court heard he told a friend he had “chopped up a kid’s leg like Rambo” after the attack, which began after £600 of his cash went missing.

The victim remained in hospital for four days and had to have surgery for serious injuries that resulted in the loss of his job. His knee required surgery to repair the tendon, while other wounds needed stitches.