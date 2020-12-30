Aberdeen teenager found hiding in stream by police

An Aberdeen teenager hid from police by lying down in a stream and then gave officers two false names to evade capture.

Ellis Leisk defied a bail order barring him from leaving his home between 7pm and 7am to attend a party.

The 19-year-old college student appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted breaching bail and attempting to pervert the course of justice by giving two fake names to police.

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court police were called on the city’s Woodburn Gardens in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She said: “At 4.45 am on Sunday, December 27 multiple police units attended at the locus. At around 5.05 am officers found the accused lying down in a shallow stream.

“He was cautioned and detained but it was suspected details he had given were false. Again it emerged the details were false and was taken to the police station.”

Defence agent Iain Hingston said: “He is not a master criminal. It was lunacy and it was never going to work. He had attended a post-Christmas party.

“He jumped in the river when the police came. He is not a lost cause and is actually studying sports and leisure HND at the moment.

“This is horrendous and he is an idiot.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence until February 9 for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and Leisk, of Montrose Drive, Aberdeen, was released on bail.