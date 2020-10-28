Man jailed after struggle with officers at Aberdeen police station

A man who threatened to fight police and spat at an officer during a struggle at an Aberdeen station has been jailed for 12 months.

Peter Michie was taken to Kittybrewster police station after being arrested on July 4.

The 49-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court via video link yesterday and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and assault.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court Michie had been detained by officers in relation to a matter prosecutors were “no longer pursuing.”

He said Michie started behaving in a “disorderly manner” inside his cell at the station.

Mr Neilson said: “At around 10.30 pm the accused was in a cell and started behaving in a disorderly manner. He spread urine on the floor.

“A decision was made to move him to another cell. He was disagreeable with the police.

“He acted aggressively towards the police officers, threatened to fight them and repeatedly banged his head on the cell door.”

Mr Neilson added Michie spat at an officer landing on his arm.

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said his client’s actions came about after he took a “cocktail of drugs.”

He said: “On the day in question he said he was in self destruct mode and had a cocktail of drugs which lead to his aggressive behaviour.

“He suffered a broken back in early 2020 and had been receiving drugs for that. He should’ve never acted like this.

“Since being in custody he has been working with the Fishermen’s Mission.”

Sheriff William Summers told Michie, of HMP Grampian, Peterhead, his actions were “vile and disgusting.”