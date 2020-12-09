Aberdeen teen’s own mother flagged down police who were looking for him

An Aberdeen mother helped police find her son after he used her living room to hide from officers.

Dylan Flett was spotted by police in the city’s Lewis Road on September 28 before running away.

Once officers caught up with him they discovered hundreds of pounds worth of cocaine and cannabis in his pockets.

The 19-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and pled guilty to a single charge of being concerned in the supplying of a controlled drug.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm said: “At 6.15 pm two police officers were on patrol in Lewis Road.

“They saw a man running in the direction of Lewis Road. The police officers pursued on foot.

“They contacted the control room and asked for assistance.

“Five minutes later the accused’s mother heard a bang in the living room. The accused was there and appeared agitated and said he needed to hide.

“The accused’s mother saw the police officers and flagged them down. She invited them into the house.

“Police searched the accused and found 26 wraps of cocaine in his shorts pocket. There was also 6.5 grams of cannabis. It had a street value of £520.”

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “There were some troubling and harrowing issues in his upbringing. He accepts this is a serious charge.

“His mother flagged down the police that night and she does not want to see Mr Flett going into custody but he has to obey the rules of her house.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Flett, of Uist Road, Aberdeen, until December 17.