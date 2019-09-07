Driver caught over the limit – after flagging down police on north-east road

A drink driver was caught more than four times the alcohol limit – after he flagged police officers down.

Abdul Khan, 30, had run out of fuel on the Blackburn roundabout on the A96 in the early hours of May 4, and when he pulled over passing cops, they recognised him from being in a pub earlier and smelled booze on him.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “This was at around 2.30am.

“The accused was driving his own vehicle and had a passenger.

“Police were in the area and noticed the locking lights being activated on the accused’s vehicle, which drew police attention.

“They turned round and were flagged down by the accused and his passenger, seemingly wishing assistance.

“Police were told that they had run out of fuel and so were walking back from whence they came.

“One of the police officers recognised the accused who had been drinking earlier in the evening in a pub. Both gentlemen smelled of alcohol.”

Ms Merson said police also noted the car engine was “still hot from being driven” and Khan had the keys in his hand.

She said initially when Khan was asked to provide a sample of breath he replied: “But have you seen me driving?”

However, he did eventually provide a sample.

Khan, of Greasbro Road in Sheffield, who was working in Scotland as a trackman, pled guilty to driving with 92 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22mcg.

He also admitted failing to provide a breath sample when requested and failing to give the identity of the driver.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fined Khan, who appeared representing himself, a total of £1,020 and banned him from driving for 15 months.

Khan was given two months to pay the fine.