Oil worker caught drink driving in Aberdeen

An oil worker caught more than double the drink-drive limit in Aberdeen has been banned from the road.

Mark Hallatt was travelling along Charleston Road North in Cove on July 1 when he was spotted by police.

The 34-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted driving with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisolm said officers stopped Hallatt after becoming concerned about the state of his driving.

She said: “The time of this offence was 9.35 pm. Police officers saw the accused driving his vehicle at the locus and they were concerned about the manner of his driving.

“He provided a positive breath test and was arrested.”

Defence agent Liam McAllister said his client had made a “misjudgement” to get behind the wheel that day.

He said: “This was a misjudgement. He got into the car to drive to his partner’s house. He is an oil worker.

“He was struggling with depression and other mental health problems at the time.”

Sheriff William Summers disqualified Hallatt, whose address was given in court papers at Innovation Avenue, Stockton-on-Tees, for 12 months and he was fined £500.