Oil boss fined after his car crashed into another vehicle on Aberdeen road

An oil worker who drove into another vehicle on an Aberdeen road as he made his way to work has been fined.

Gerrard Gillespie was in his black Jaguar preparing to join the traffic on Anderson Drive on July 27 last year when he collided with a silver Nissan.

The 57-year-old of Victoria Cottages, Drumoak, did not appear when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

His solicitor confirmed he was pleading guilty to a single charge of careless driving.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told the court Gillespie was looking to move onto the road when he collided with the other vehicle.

She said: “The accused was stationery in his vehicle and he drove forward onto Anderson Drive.

“He failed to give way and he collided with the victim. Extensive damage was caused to both vehicles.”

Defence lawyer Gail Goodfellow said speed was not a factor in the offence and it was an “error of judgement” by her client.

She said: “This was not caused by excessive speeding but by an error of judgement.

“He left the back of the house using a small lane. He accepts entirely it was his responsibility.”

Ms Goodfellow added Gillespie was a general manager with an oil and gas firm and had been for 20 years.

Sheriff Graeme Napier endorsed Gillespie’s driving licence with five penalty points and he was fined £400.