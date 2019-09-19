Offshore worker challenged police to fight outside Aberdeen nightclub

A shirtless offshore worker challenged police to fight outside a popular Aberdeen city centre nightclub.

Ross Wright, 35, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted three charges relating to August 30.

He pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Prohibition on Langstane Place, and Kittybrewster police office, by shouting, swearing, challenging officers to fight and threatening officers.

Wright, of Boulmer Lea, Seaham, also admitted assaulting officers at Kittybrewster, kicking one on the body and repeatedly attempting to strike both with his hands.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said police were called to Prohibition just after midnight and found Wright with his “top off” and he “became aggressive”.

He said: “He shouted, swore and made various threats.”

Mr Townsend added the “volatile” behaviour continued at the station.

Defence solicitor Michael Burnett said his client had gone drinking with colleagues after returning onshore.

He added: “Something happened within the locus that had a negative impact on his humour.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined him £1,000.