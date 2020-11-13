‘Obsessed’ jilted lover who stalked and blogged about ex partner escapes punishment

An “obsessed” jilted north-east lover who blogged about his ex-partner has escaped punishment.

Paul Watt, 33, previously pled guilty to a charge of stalking after starting an online blog that commented on events in the life of his ex-partner.

Sentence was deferred for six months for Watt, of Firhill Square, Ellon, to be of good behaviour, and a two-year non-harrassment order was also imposed.

And now Sheriff Philip Mann has formally admonished Watt, after fiscal depute Janet MacDonald confirmed he had been of good behaviour.

The admonition means that, although the conviction remains on his record, he does not face any further punishment.

Defence agent Dylan Middleton told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “Due to the age difference there had been a disagreement about making the relationship public. She ended the relationship for this reason.

“His posting on the online blog was an avenue for him to express his feelings and emotions.”

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar previously told the court Watt had been in a “casual relationship” with the woman for around a year before she ended it, which he “struggled to accept”.

Watt also had a previous conviction for a stalking offence involving the same woman, after which a one-year non-harassment order was imposed.

Ms MacVicar said the woman was made aware of an “online blog” called “my struggles” at the beginning of April last year after Watt tweeted a link to it.

She said: “He did not name the complainer but it was obvious and would be obvious to others it was the complainer he was talking about.”

Between March 14, 2019 and January 27, 2020 Watt made a number of blog posts relating to events in the life of the woman.

When she began working in a bar, Watt said: “Somebody just told me that the girl I love is working in a different area. She’ll probably be getting all the boys’ numbers.”

Ms MacVicar said: “The accused had previously been jealous of her speaking to other males.”

On January 27 he posted “nine days” along with a celebration emoji. The fiscal added: “The complainer saw this and knew there were only nine days left before the non-harassment order ended.”

She reported the matter to police due to being “scared” and “continually concerned because the accused appears to be obsessed with her”.

Regarding the “nine days” post, Mr Middleton added: “That was him showing relief that he could draw a line under matters. He had no intention of contacting her.”