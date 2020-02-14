‘Obsessed’ jilted lover who blogged about ex partner told to stay away from her

An “obsessed” jilted lover who blogged about his ex partner has been ordered to stay away from her.

Paul Watt, 33, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to a charge of stalking.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar said Watt had been in a “casual relationship” with the woman for around a year before she ended it, which he “struggled to accept”.

Watt also had a previous conviction for a stalking offence involving the same woman, after which a one-year non-harassment order was imposed.

Ms MacVicar said the woman was made aware of an “online blog” called “my struggles” at the beginning of April last year after Watt tweeted a link to it.

She said: “He did not name the complainer but it was obvious and would be obvious to others it was the complainer he was talking about.”

Between March 14 and January 27 Watt made a number of blog posts relating to events in the life of the woman.

When she began working in a bar, Watt said: “Somebody just told me that the girl I love is working in a different area. She’ll probably be getting all the boys’ numbers.”

Ms MacVicar said: “The accused had previously been jealous of her speaking to other males.”

On January 27 he posted “9 days” along with a celebration emoji. The fiscal added: “The complainer saw this and knew there were only nine days left before the non-harassment order ended.”

She reported the matter to police due to being “scared” and “continually concerned because the accused appears to be obsessed with her”.

Defence agent Tony Burgess said his client was “socially isolated” and found it “extremely difficult” to come to terms with the relationship ending.

He added Watt was aware he must now completely “ignore” the woman’s existence.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Watt, of Firhill Square, Ellon, for six months for good behaviour, but granted a two-year non-harassment order.