OAP threatened north-east animal sanctuary worker

A pensioner has been convicted of threatening a man at a north-east animal rescue centre.

Thomas Ferguson, 80, was convicted following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at New Arc, Auchnagatt, on October 16.

He shouted, swore, made a threat of violence and an offensive remark.

The offence also had a racial aggravation.

The incident happened while Ferguson was shooting wildlife and the court heard, when confronted about what he was doing, he told the man: “I’ll get you, I’ll get you”, and went on to make an offensive remark about him being English. Defence agent Hannah Beaumont said: “That was the motivation of the man bringing this complaint, he wasn’t happy about the accused shooting.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace found Ferguson, of Arthrath, Ellon, guilty but admonished him.