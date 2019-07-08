North-east man, 80, admits assaulting partner

An 80-year-old man has admitted assaulting his partner.

Robert Lovie appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to two charges.

He admitted assaulting his partner in 2010 at an address on King Edward Street in Fraserburgh by striking her on the head with his hand, causing her to fall to the floor and then repeatedly kicking and striking her on the body.

And he further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards his partner on December 28 last year at an address in Bellabeg, Strathdon.

Sheriff Paul Reid deferred sentence on Lovie, of Bellabeg, Strathdon, until next month.