North-east man caught over drink-drive limit on Christmas Day

A north-east man has admitted driving dangerously while more than three-and-a-half times the alcohol limit – on Christmas Day.

Zann Els, 18, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to dangerous driving and driving with 80 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Els, of Castlefield Gardens, Kintore, swerved into the opposing carriageway on the A96 Inverurie to Blackburn, drove in excess of the speed limit and caused a collision.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff Eric Brown agreed and deferred matters until next month.

He disqualified Els from driving in the interim.