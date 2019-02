North-east woman threatened to kill partner while holding meat cleaver

A woman has been handed a supervision order after threatening to kill her partner –while she was holding a meat cleaver.

Nardos Abreha, 43, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday for sentencing over the incident after sentence had been deferred for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.

The incident happened on January 12 this year at an address on Ann Street, Stonehaven.

She previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making threats to kill her partner while holding the item.

Sheriff William Summers ordered Abreha, whose address was given in court papers as Ann Street, Stonehaven, to be supervised for a period of 12 months.