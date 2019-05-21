North-east woman in court on drugs charges

A north-east woman has appeared in court after thousands of pounds of drugs were recovered by police.

Heroin with an estimated street value of more than £3,000 was recovered after drug search warrants were carried out in the Elgin area over the weekend.

The drugs were recovered from the Meadow Crescent, Ernest Hamilton Court and Thornhill Road areas of Elgin as part of an intelligence-led operation on Saturday.

Louise Grant, 39, appeared in private at Elgin Sheriff Court facing a number of charges in connection with the matter.

Grant, whose general address was given as Elgin, was charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs and two charges of possession of drugs.

She made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was granted bail.

The case was committed for further examination.

A 39-year-old man and a 56-year-old man were also charged and are expected to appear at court at a later date.