North-east woman given unpaid work after assaulting two people on Hogmanay

A woman has been given unpaid work after admitting assaulting two people on Hogmanay.

Elizabeth Stuart, 20, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the matter.

She admitted repeatedly punching a woman on the head and punching a man on the body on December 31 at an address on Thomson Terrace in Stonehaven.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff William Summers said: “I’m satisfied in your case there is an appropriate alternative to custody.”

He ordered Stuart, of Park Drive, Stonehaven, to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, be supervised for 18 months and engage with substance misuse services.