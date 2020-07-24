North-east woman charged with selling puppies without a licence and causing unnecessary suffering

A north-east woman will go on trial accused of selling puppies without a licence and causing the animals unnecessary suffering.

Stacy McPhee allegedly sold the animals between December 10 last year and March 1 this year.

The 22-year-old is accused of advertising the puppies and selling a number of them from two homes in Ellon – one in St Mary’s Drive and one in Esslemont Circle.

McPhee is further accused of causing four puppies called Brodie, Alfredo, Roxy and Jake unnecessary suffering on occasions between December 3 and March 1.

The Crown alleged she failed to provide suitable care and treatment and failed to obtain veterinary advice, causing the puppies to suffer from a number of conditions and medical complications.

Brodie the puppy is alleged to have been suffering from an infestation of ear mites and Giardia, a microscopic parasite.

Alfredo reportedly had intestinal issues, and was reportedly infested with mites.

Roxy is alleged to have been suffering from severe aspiration pneumonia, and Jake was reportedly found to be suffering from the contagious Parvo virus, which is spread by contact, either direct or indirect, with faeces.

Without treatment, Parvo virus can prove deadly to dogs.

All four of the young dogs were reported to have diarrhoea.

Mcphee, of Aquhorthies Circle in Inverurie, has denied all charges against her when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

She will appear again later this year ahead of her trial in January.