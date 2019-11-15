North-east woman banned from road after being found in charge of car while unfit

A woman has been fined and banned from the road after admitting being in charge of a car while unfit due to prescription drugs.

Lisa McLean or Townsend, 34, was found slumped in the driver’s seat of her parked Ford Focus in Aberdeen city centre on April 15.

Depute fiscal John Richardson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence came to light when police were informed by witnesses Townsend was slumped in her car on St Marys Place. He said when officers managed to rouse her she seemed “unsure of her surroundings”.

The depute fiscal added her speech was slurred and pupils pinpoint. He said: “When the officers asked her to take the keys out of the ignition she was compliant but struggled to manage that.”

A blood test revealed a number of “prescription drugs” in her system. Townsend, of Well Brae, Portlethen, pled guilty to being in charge of the vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister confirmed the substances in her blood were prescription drugs, adding: “She had no intention of driving.”

He added she had been struggling to cope with a “stressful and difficult” situation.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fined her £500 and banned her from driving for a year.