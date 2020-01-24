North-east woman banned after being caught more than five times drink-drive limit

A woman has been banned from the road after admitting driving while more than five times the legal alcohol limit.

Susan Stephen or Allan, 59, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted driving on the B999 at Tarves with 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The incident happened on December 22.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client had been involved in a crash and had “continued to drink vodka at the locus prior to the attendance of the police”.

He indicated the alcohol reading would have been lower when she was driving, but still over the limit.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The solicitor added Allan had lost her job over the matter and had a “problematic relationship with alcohol”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Allan, of Longhaven, Peterhead: “It was an extremely high reading and you shouldn’t have been anywhere near a car. You were clearly a danger to yourself and others.”

She disqualified her for 15 months and granted Crown motion for forfeiture of the vehicle.