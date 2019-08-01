North-east woman admits supplying cocaine and heroin

A woman has admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin after being snared by undercover cops.

Denise Angus, or Gavryluk, 43, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the offences at addresses in Fraserburgh and elsewhere between August 2 and 20 last year.

Gavryluk pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drugs to others and in particular to covert operations officers identified only as “Ross”, “Danny” and “Mel”.

Sheriff Andrew Miller deferred sentence on Gavryluk until later this month for reports.

