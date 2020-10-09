North-east woman admits kicking police officer in groin

A north-east woman has admitted kicking a police officer in the groin.

Claire Marie, or Stewart known as Mathieson, was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled guilty through solicitor David Sutherland.

The 36-year-old pled guilty to two charges, including assaulting an officer by kicking him at her address on Highwood, Banchory, on August 18.

She also admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering officers by struggling violently, flailing her arms and legs.

Fiscal depute Alison Reid told the court: “On August 18 at 10.15pm police attended at the accused’s home address to trace her in relation to another inquiry.

“The accused allowed officers in.”

Ms Reid said when one officer “took hold” of Mathieson, she “became violent, flailing her arms and legs towards him and other officers”.

The fiscal added: “She then kicked out, striking the officer to the groin area.

“He was not injured as a result but suffered some soreness.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Mathieson, of Highwood, Banchory, until next month for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Mr Sutherland reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.