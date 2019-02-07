North-east woman admits assaulting three police officers

A woman who assaulted three police officers has appeared in court.

Abbie Will, 20, called police to an address in Ellon on January 7 and falsely led them to believe there was an emergency.

Once police had arrived, Will assaulted three officers.

She spat at one and repeatedly punched and kicked another on the head and body.

Will also punched and kicked a third officer on the head and body and spat at him.

Will, whose address was given as Fordyce Avenue, New Deer, admitted three counts of assaulting a police officer and telephoning police when it had not been an emergency.

Sheriff Sukwhinder Gill accepted that Will had been held on remand since the offences took place and freed her on bail.

A further hearing is to take place at the same court on March 5 to allow for Sheriff Gill to consider a background report.