North-east woman accused of threatening Boris Johnson on Facebook

A north-east woman has appeared in court accused of threatening Boris Johnson on Facebook.

Claudia Walter or Karl appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where she denied the charge against her.

And now a gofundme page has been set up by friends to help cover her legal fees.

It is understood the allegation involves a Brexit-related comment.

The 53-year-old is alleged to have made a Facebook post “directed to” the Prime Minister on September 2.

Prosecutors allege it was of a “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character” and that she posted a “message with content which was perceived as a threat”.

Karl was facing a charge under the Communications Act 2003 when she appeared in court.

The fundraising page set up to help with her legal fees has so far pulled in more than £1,600 of its £5,000 target.

Karl, whose address was given in court papers as Schivas, Ythanbank, is set to appear in court again in December over the matter.

It comes as Boris Johnson bids to lead the UK to a renegotiated Brexit deal before October 31.

However the Prime Minister has also declared he can “confidently” say the UK is prepared to leave the EU without a deal at the end of the month.

A new Brexit “no-deal readiness” report published by the Government reiterates the Government would prefer to leave the EU with a deal and says it “will work to the final hour to achieve one”.

It includes details of the Government’s attempts to make sure citizens and businesses are ready for Brexit at the end of the month.

A spokesperson for No 10 has been contacted for comment.