North-east woman accused of seriously injuring two motorcyclists

A driver has gone on trial accused of injuring two motorcyclists on a north-east road.

Alicia Dinnie is alleged to have seriously injured Jarkko Heinonen and his wife Fiona as they travelled along the A944 Alford to Sauchen road on September 9 2018.

The 21-year-old is also alleged to have failed to maintain proper observations and failed to observe stationery vehicles.

Dinnie, of Smiddy Hill, Alford, denies the charges.

She took to the stand yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face questioning from defence agent Sam Milligan.

Mr Milligan asked her if she had been distracted while taking the journey from Alford to a gym in Aberdeen in her Citreon.

Dinnie said: “I just wasn’t paying attention at a split second and I didn’t see any brake lights.

“I feel really bad about it and I didn’t mean to do it.”

Mr Milligan asked what speed Dinnie was travelling at and she replied “40-ish”. When he asked her to clarify she claimed she was driving at between 40 and 45 miles per hour.

Dinnie added she tried to swerve to the right in a bid to avoid any contact with the motorbike and the couple on it.

Under questioning from depute fiscal Anne MacDonald, Mr Heinonen told of the impact of the incident.

He said: “I was catapulted to the top of the car. I felt myself on top of the car.

“My wife was at the side of the BMW on her knees. I jumped down from the car and went to see my wife.

“The bike was embedded into the car behind. I was bruised from my legs up to my belly button because I hit the bike’s fuel tank.”

The trial in front of Sheriff Graham Buchanan at Aberdeen Sheriff Court was adjourned until next month.