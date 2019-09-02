North-east woman accused of failing to control dangerous dog

A north-east woman has been accused of failing to control a bull mastiff which allegedly attacked another dog on a north-east street.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court has heard that Donna Davidson, 44, faces a charge of failing to comply with a control order which stated measures had to be taken to ensure her bull mastiff, named Bruno, remained safe to the public.

Those conditions are that Bruno must, while in public, be kept on a lead measuring no longer than 6ft, must wear a head collar attached to a double-ended lead and must only be walked by someone capable of controlling him.

According to the charge, it is alleged that on August 9 at Deveron Street, Huntly, Bruno was in public and was not wearing a muzzle and was being walked by Davidson when she became incapable of controlling him and that Bruno escaped.

In a separate charge, it is alleged Davidson was the owner of Bruno on the same date when he repeatedly reared on his hind legs and acted aggressively towards a woman and her dog and that Bruno seized that dog in its mouth and shook him to his injury.

And in a third charge, it is alleged that Davidson was in charge of Bruno during the alleged incident and that Bruno failed to obey her commands and ran off unaccompanied.

Davidson, whose address was given in court as Meadow Avenue, Huntly, was not present at Friday’s hearing and has not yet entered a plea to any of the charges.

Sheriff Kevin Duffy adjourned the case until September 27 when it is to continue at the same court.