North-east woman accused of dangerous driving

A woman has denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

May Slater, or Wilson, 57, was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled not guilty through solicitor Gregor Kelly.

She is alleged to have caused a man serious injury in a crash on the A947 at King Edward on July 9 last year.

It is alleged she crashed into a van by attempting an overtaking manoeuvre when it was unsafe.

She denies the charge.

A further hearing was fixed for Wilson, whose address was given in court papers as Malcolm Road, Banff, in September for her to be personally present.

Mr Kelly said a psychiatric report was in the process of being obtained.

