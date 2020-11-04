North-east woman, 51, in court after man ‘stabbed in stomach’

A woman has appeared in court charged with assault to severe injury and danger of life after a man was stabbed in the stomach at a north-east property.

Officers raced to an address on Broad Street in Peterhead late on Saturday morning following a report of a serious assault.

A 55-year-old man was rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what is understood to be a stab wound to his stomach.

And now Jolanta Norvasiene has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The 51-year-old, whose general address was given in court documents as Peterhead, faced a single charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

She did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing and was released on bail.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against her was committed for further examination.

No date has been fixed yet for her next appearance in connection with the matter.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a serious assault within a property on Broad Street, Peterhead, around 11.50am on Saturday, 31 October.

“A 55-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with what was believed to be a serious injury to his stomach.

“A 51-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with this incident.”