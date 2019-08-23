North-east woman, 45, banned for drink-driving

A woman has been fined and banned from the road after being caught drink-driving.

Tracy Patterson, or Maitland, 45, was found by police stopped in a lay-by on the A90 near Balmedie following a call from a member of the public.

She pled guilty to driving with 80 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Defence agent Marianne Milligan said her client had been out with her husband and had decided to drive home after an argument.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Maitland, of Bruce Circle, Fraserburgh, £700 and disqualified her for 16 months.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter