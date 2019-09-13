North-east thug ordered victim to clean up his own blood after vicious attack

A thug viciously attacked a north-east man – then ordered the victim to clean up his own blood.

Jordan Rae, 22, was in Mintlaw when the horrific assault took place on April 26.

Such was the impact of the attack, the victim suffered a punctured lung and broken jaw and was forced to flee the property barefoot.

Rae appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted carrying out the attack and is behind bars while he awaits a sentencing hearing.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin was told Rae was with two others and they invited the man to drink with them.

As the evening wore on, Rae accused the man of looking at a woman who was there. Rae then punched him in the face and body up to 10 times, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

The violence then stopped – and Rae apologised to his victim, saying: “Sorry, I just get angry”.

However, Rae then inflicted more blows on the man – and there was so much blood that people at the property complained about the mess.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Depute fiscal Colin Neilson said: “The accused ordered the complainer to clean up the blood as the two other people there were complaining about it.

“The complainer began to clean up the blood on his hands and knees. The accused told him to use his T-shirt to clean up the blood.”

The court heard how the victim did this before running out of the property without his T-shirt or shoes.

“The accused went outside and told the complainer that he would kill him,” said Mr Neilson.

Afterwards, the victim managed to get to a police station to report the crime before undergoing extensive treatment at Peterhead Hospital and then Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

He has since made a full recovery, the court heard, but has been left with a facial scar.

Rae, whose address was given in court as HMP Grampian, admitted assault and uttering threats of violence to the victim’s severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sentencing was deferred for reports until October 7.