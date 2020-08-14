North-east thug ordered to pay man he punched £300

A thug who punched a man in a north-east supermarket car park because he’d been “unkind” to his sister has been ordered to pay his victim £300.

Jordan Clarke, 21, blocked the man in using his car at the Tesco car park on Deveron Way, Huntly, before confronting him and punching him in the face.

Clarke took matters into his own hands after his sister had had a “run in” with the man, but has now been handed a fine and a compensation order.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer was driving his vehicle within the Tesco car park at 11pm on July 22 2019 when he observed a red Honda Civic being driven behind him.

“He was aware the accused was the driver due to previous interaction between them.

“As a result he attempted to turn around and leave the car park, but was unable to do so.

“The accused used his vehicle to block the path of the complainer, preventing him from leaving the car park.”

Clarke then got out and approached the man’s car.

Ms Simpson said: “The accused alleged that the complainer had been calling the accused’s sister unkind names.

“The accused was abusive towards the complainer. The accused attempted to punch him to the face however missed and instead made contact with the inside of the car.

“The accused continued to shout at the man and made a second attempt to punch him in the face, and this time made contact with his left cheek.”

Clarke then called his victim an offensive term relating to sexual orientation and left.

Clarke, of Seaton Drive, Huntly, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and to assault.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said his client’s younger sister had had a “run in” with the complainer, adding: “It’s a small village. Everybody knows everybody.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier interjected: “I doubt that. It’s not that small.”

The solicitor clarified that people of that age group knew each other.

He added: “She has been insulted by the complainer and her older brother has tried to sort things out.”

Sheriff Napier fined Clarke £470 and also ordered him to pay his victim £300 in compensation.