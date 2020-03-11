North-east thief broke into homes and stole goods worth thousands

A north-east man has admitted breaking into houses and stealing thousands of pounds worth of personal belongings.

James Douglas, 37, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a total of five charges, including two of theft by housebreaking.

Douglas admitted breaking into two houses in Drumoak, stealing electrical items, money and jewellery from one on June 8, and electronics and jewellery from another on June 26.

He also admitted fraudulently using a bank card to buy goods worth £72.97 from Game in the Bon Accord Centre in May, reset of a stolen mountain bike in June and possession of an air rifle without a certificate on July 2.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson said the June 8 housebreaking came to light when a mother and son arrived home and the son told her his TV and PlayStation were gone.

They then noticed other items were missing, worth more than £3,000.

Mrs Merson said Douglas had gained access via a window.

A kitchen window was smashed in the June 26 break-in, with items worth more than £1,000 stolen.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client had substance misuse issues and that financial and emotional stress in his personal life had led to an increase in his drug use.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Douglas, of Keithmuir Gardens, Drumoak, for a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.