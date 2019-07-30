North-east teenager punched passer-by and assaulted two police officers after crashing car into garden wall

A teenager crashed a car into a garden wall, blamed it on another driver, punched a passer-by – and then went on to assault two cops.

Conor McKenzie, 19, crashed into another vehicle and then a garden wall as he sped along Newtonhill Road on April 1, overtaking cars on approach to a junction and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Depute fiscal Rebecca Clark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At approximately 9.30am, the accused was at home where he lives with his mum and dad when his mother noted him drinking whisky in his bedroom.

“He then left in the car and was on Newtonhill Road driving at grossly excessive speeds overtaking a number of vehicles approaching a junction.

“He continued eastwards across a junction and crashed into the boundary wall of a domestic garden.”

She said: “The accused exited the vehicle and confronted another car that had come to a stop, blaming the driver for causing the accident.

“A member of the public came over and tried to calm the accused down. This failed and he contacted police.

“The man returned to his vehicle and, as he was on the phone to the police, the accused marched towards him, grabbed him by the jacket and punched him in the face.”

The man was left with swelling, bleeding and a two-centimetre cut.

Ms Clark said: “The accused then ran home and told his mum and dad he needed to be taken to a police station to make a confession.”

His dad took him to Portlethen station where it was noted he seemed “agitated” and “appeared under the influence of alcohol or drugs”.

He was required to provide breath samples but “failed on numerous occasions despite repeated demonstrations”.

As he was taken to a cell in Kittybrewster, McKenzie kicked one officer to the leg and tried to headbutt him, but missed. He was restrained to the ground but tried to bite the officer and succeeded in biting another.

McKenzie, of St Peters Road, Newtonhill, pled guilty to dangerous driving, assaulting a man and two police officers and failing to provide samples of breath for analysis.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence until next month for reports and disqualified him from driving in the interim.