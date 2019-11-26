North-east teenager in court for simulating sex with teddy bear

A teenager pushed his way into a woman’s home – and then simulated a sex act on a teddy bear.

Cameron Rae appeared at the woman’s door, at an address in Aberdeenshire, and pushed her out of the way to gain entry at 8.30pm on August 5.

The 18-year-old made his way to her bedroom where he jumped on to the bed and grabbed a teddy bear before simulating a sex act.

Fiscal depute Paul Jamieson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused pushed his way in, pushed her out of the way and entered her home.”

He went on to say the woman saw Rae enter her bedroom, jump on the bed, and that he shouted he was going to have sex with her.

Mr Jamieson told the court: “He then grabbed a stuffed teddy bear and acted in a sexual manner by pretending to carry out a sexual act on the teddy bear.”

He then laid down on the floor and removed his trousers and underwear in full view of the woman and carried out a sex act.

Mr Jamieson added: “She did not consent for the accused to carry out this act and began shouting at him to leave her home. The woman began filming the accused for evidential purposes. At this point a friend of the accused attended and removed the accused and in doing so pulled up the accused’s trousers.”

On being brought outside, Rae “began shouting and swearing at various members of the public” before pulling down his lower clothes again and exposing his genitals to the members of the public.

Mr Jamieson said: “One member of the public shouted that there were kids here.” Rae made a sexual comment in response.

The fiscal depute said: “The police arrived shortly afterwards and the accused proceeded to run off and kick a collection of solar garden lights in a front garden.”

When officers caught up with him he tried to kick them and spat on one.

Rae pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, public indecency and wilfully or recklessly damaging solar lamps.

He also admitted two charges of assaulting police officers and breaching an antisocial behaviour order. The Crown accepted there was no significant sexual element to the case.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow said: “He appeared from custody on August 6 and was released on bail.

“When I met him on November 18, three months later, he was under the mistaken understanding he was subject to a curfew so he has been on a self-imposed curfew from 7pm to 7am.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier interjected: “This is disgraceful behaviour for an 18-year-old.”

Ms Goodfellow added: “He is thoroughly ashamed of himself and embarrassed and full of remorse.

“He has no recollection whatsoever of behaving in this manner and that appears to have been as a consequence of consuming a large volume of alcohol the evening before with his friend who at that time lived on the same street as the woman.”

She added Rae had met the woman previously through mutual friends.

Ms Goodfellow went on to say her client had a “difficult upbringing” with both parents passing away.

She added: “Given that he’s had the discipline to self-impose a curfew, I would ask my lord to release him on bail.”

Sheriff Napier said: “This is appalling behaviour. Fortunately I didn’t have to view the video of you behaving in that way. This was stupid, drunken behaviour.”

He deferred sentence on Rae, of Osprey Square, Inverurie, until next month for a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be prepared.

Rae was bailed in the meantime.