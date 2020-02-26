North-east teenager gets unpaid work after drugs found in home

A teenager caught with hundreds of pounds of cannabis has been handed unpaid work.

Levi Peddie, 18, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the drug and to possession of ecstasy on December 19 at an address at Brickfield Court, Stonehaven.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer outside the Carron restaurant in Stonehaven on August 13.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter said police received intelligence and executed a drug search warrant at the address.

They recovered £230 of cannabis and £35 of ecstasy tablets along with £1,470 in cash.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client had moved away from the area and was “no longer involved” in drugs.

Sheriff William Summers ordered Peddie, of Chapelhillock, Macduff, to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for 12 months.

He also granted confiscation of the £1,470.