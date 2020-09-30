North-east teen given a week to ‘sort his life out’ or face custody has been given ‘last chance’

A teenager who was given a week to “sort his life out” or face custody has been given his “last chance”.

Sheriff Graeme Napier last week warned Jake Bryden he could face a custodial sentence unless he got his act together after failing to comply with community payback orders or reports.

Jake Bryden, 19, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week over offences of shoplifting and assault.

He also breached community payback orders imposed in respect of a separate assault to injury charge and stealing and being in possession of a knife – and taking and driving away a tractor from the Aberdeenshire Council building on Harlaw Road, Inverurie, without permission.

Sheriff Napier fired a warning shot his way and threatened to put him behind bars if he did not co-operate with court-ordered reports.

But yesterday Sheriff Napier gave the teen a final opportunity and imposed 18 months supervision, 230 hours of unpaid work and a five-month restriction of liberty order.

He warned him: “It’s your last chance.”

Last week the sheriff told Bryden: “He turns his back on all offers of help, not only from the social work department but from the Salvation Army and from the housing department.

“What strikes me from reading these papers is you were given a community payback order and didn’t do that. Repeatedly sentence was deferred for reports and you didn’t co-operate.”

Defence agent Charlie Benzies asked for his client to be given another opportunity.

Sheriff Napier said: “He’s been given umpteen opportunities.”

The solicitor asked for one “last chance”.

Sheriff Napier said: “Your client’s got some attitude issues, doesn’t he? I’m just wondering if it would be made worse or improved if he spent some time in Polmont.

“He wouldn’t have to worry about people visiting him because he’s fallen out with his girlfriend and he doesn’t speak to his family.”

Addressing Bryden directly he said: “You’re still a young, stupid man. You’ve got one week to sort your life out, otherwise you’ll be in a van going down south next Tuesday.”

Bryden, of Beech Court, Inverurie, previously pled guilty to stealing soft drinks and food from Co-op on North Street, Inverurie, on October 21 last year, and to assaulting a man at the same store on March 11 last year by striking him on the head and throwing food at him.

In relation to the breached community payback orders, Bryden had previously admitted taking and driving away a tractor without permission at Aberdeenshire Council, Harlaw Road, Inverurie, on April 7 2018, and stealing and being in possession of a lock knife, and also a separate charge of assault to injury.