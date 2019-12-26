North-east supermarket checkout worker embezzled £1,500

A north-east checkout worker who stole £1,500 from her employer was snared during an audit.

Bosses at Morrisons, on Blackhall Road, Inverurie, ordered the audit after becoming suspicious about money that could not be accounted for, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard on Christmas Eve.

Depute fiscal Jade Wong told the court bosses studied CCTV which picked up till worker Jessica McKay processing transactions when there were no customers present.

“The accused was interviewed and admitted that she had stolen £1,500 from her employer,” said Ms Wong

McKay, 26, whose address was given on court papers as Lee Crescent, Aberdeen, admitted embezzling £1,500 between October 22, 2018 and August 22, 2019.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said: “There is a recognition that, throughout the legal process, the accused has shown genuine remorse for her actions.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“Before this offence, she had given years of good service to the company.

“She has said from the outside that what she has done is appalling conduct.

“The accused no longer works for this company and has found full-time employment that she enjoys and has worked hard to get.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan described the offence as “serious” and “an abuse of trust”.

He imposed a community payback order which means McKay must do 120 hours of unpaid work and be under supervision for 15 months.