North-east student said he was going to take gun to college and ‘shoot the place up’

A student sent a message to classmates saying he was going to take a gun into college and “shoot the place up”.

Andrew McKenzie, 25, also asked classmates to chip in to buy guns in the messages which were “meant as a joke”.

McKenzie, of Nethermains Road, Muchalls, pled guilty to sending WhatsApp messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Depute fiscal Rebecca Clark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court McKenzie studied fitness, health and exercise at NESCol when the incident happened on November 12.

She said he sent a message at around 7.20pm to a WhatsApp group chat with other students. It said: “I’m going to go into college with an AK and shoot the place up.”

He also sent a further message containing a picture of two “assault rifles” and said: “We should all put money together and get these.”

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said: “It’s fair to say Mr McKenzie is absolutely distraught and disgusted by his actions. It was meant as a joke. He recognises it was in extremely poor taste.”

He asked the court to defer sentence for good behaviour and also asked for an absolute discharge to be considered.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence for good behaviour until August next year.