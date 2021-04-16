North-east stalker fined over ‘campaign of harassment’

A stalker has been fined after carrying out a “campaign of harassment” against two north-east families.

Lesley Skene, or Tock, was found guilty after a trial of two charges of stalking over her behaviour in 2018 and 2019.

The 64-year-old’s shocking antics included chasing a couple’s child with recording device, brandishing a garden fork or similar item, and making false criminal allegations.

It is understood her behaviour related to a row over land.

Charges

Tock was found guilty of engaging in a course of conduct which caused one couple fear and alarm between April 9, 2018 and September 13, 2019 by pursuing their child and pointing a recording device towards him.

She also repeatedly stared, repeatedly adopted a menacing demeanour, brandished a garden fork or similar implement, repeatedly gesticulated aggressively and repeatedly approached their address.

And Tock was also found guilty of a second charge of engaging in a course of conduct which caused an elderly couple, aged 70 and 74, fear or alarm between September 16 2018 and July 18 2019.

She made false criminal allegations, repeatedly adopted a menacing demeanour, repeatedly recorded or purported to record video, and repeatedly approached their property.

The offences were committed at various locations in Aberdeenshire.

Sentence had been deferred on Tock for reports to be prepared, but she has now appeared back in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced over the matter.

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told the court the complainers in the case were seeking a non-harrasment order for the “longest possible period”.

Sentence

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Tock: “You were convicted on the clearest evidence of a campaign of harassment towards these various people.

“I had no difficulty whatsoever in finding the crown witnesses credible and reliable. I did not find your position to be in any shape or form credible or reliable.

“It’s a serious matter because of the distress you caused these people over a long period of time.

“I’m hoping this might be the beginning of the end of these difficulties.

“It was a particularly despicable allegation that you made about the elderly gentleman.”

He ordered Tock, whose address was given in court papers as Oyne, Insch, to pay a fine totalling £1,100 and imposed a five-year non-harassment order.

Reaction

Following the sentencing, a Crown Office statement described Tock’s behaviour as “a prolonged campaign of harassment and intimidation”, adding: “The 64-year-old filmed her victims, made false allegations against them and behaved in a menacing manner between April 2018 and September 2019.

“She also took photographs of the families on their own properties and repeatedly approached their homes.”

Procurator Fiscal for Grampian, Highland and Islands Andy Shanks said: “Lesley Tock’s actions caused her victims significant anxiety and alarm, and had a profound and lasting impact on their lives.

“We take allegations of stalking seriously and will continue to prosecute crimes of this nature effectively and fairly, using the full powers of the legislation available to us.

“I would encourage anyone who is the victim of this type of behaviour to have no hesitation in reporting what is happening to the police.”

Last night Tock continued to deny the charges and said she was “considering” challenging the conviction.