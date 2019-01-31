North-east shoplifter threatened to slash staff after stealing Jack Daniels

A serial shoplifter who warned staff in a north-east town not to come near him unless they “want slashed” has been jailed.

Keiran McLean, 24, stole more than £450 of alcohol, food and a shopping basket over the course of three days in the Peterhead area.

McLean, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to stealing £112 and £115 of alcohol from Asda on Longside Road and Morrisons on Hay Crescent respectively, as well as £21 of food from McColls on Ugie Road, all on November 13.

He also admitted stealing £25 of booze from Morrisons, £70 of meat from Co-operative Food on Kinmundy Road and alcohol and a shopping basket worth £115 from Asda, all the following day.

He further admitted stealing drink from Morrisons and assaulting two members of staff, threatening them and presenting a knife to them on November 15, with all the offences taking place while he was on bail.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Depute fiscal Jamie Dunbar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court McLean carried a basket containing two bottles of Jack Daniels into the Morrisons car park, making no attempt to pay for the items.

Two members of staff followed him, at which point McLean presented a Stanley knife and said: “Don’t come near me unless you want slashed.”

The pair “felt threatened and let him on his way”.

Defence agent John Adam said his client had experienced a “difficult upbringing” and was a “habitual drug user”.

He was jailed for 13 months.