North-east sex offender used games console to search for ‘naked babies’

A sex offender was caught by police using his games console to search for terms including “naked babies”.

Gordon Yates, 27, was subject to a sexual offences prevention order at the time of the incident on December 5, banning him from having or using any device capable of accessing the internet.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police went to Yates’s address for a home visit and found an Xbox One and TV screen displaying a web browser in his bedroom.

They also discovered search terms including “naked babies” and more than 200 indecent images of children.

Yates, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of his sexual offences prevention order by having the games console in his possession, and to possessing indecent images or pseudo-images of children.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentence on Yates for the preparation of a social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment until later this month.

She also continued consideration of a Crown motion for a further sexual offences prevention order until the same date.

Defence agent Gail Goodfellow reserved mitigation until the sentencing.