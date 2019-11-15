North-east school’s dress-down day in aid of Children in Need cancelled after intruder gets into building

A north-east school’s charity event has been axed over security fears after an intruder managed to get inside the building.

Portlethen Academy sent a letter to parents and carers advising them of the “incident” and formally cancelling its planned dress-down day to raise funds for Children in Need.

The letter advises the intruder was made more identifiable due to not wearing the school uniform, hence the decision to cancel the event planned for today and ask pupils to continue to wear full uniform as normal.

Pupils were still invited to bring in charity donations.

It comes as a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter and admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

He admitted shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, making threats of violence and abusive remarks, refusing to leave when asked and then entering the school without consent.

Sentence was deferred on the teen until next month.

The incident happened around 1.35pm on Wednesday.

The letter sent by the school and signed by head teacher Neil Morrison said: “A key feature in identifying the intruder was their lack of uniform.

“It has demonstrated, therefore, the vital importance of pupils wearing it.

“I would, thus, ask for your support in ensuring your child is always in full uniform.

“The overwhelming majority of young people wear full uniform but we want this to be 100% so that anyone without it stands out.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It adds: “Prioritising a safe environment is always central to our decision making.

“This incident has brought this into sharper focus than ever.

“Unfortunately, therefore, we have taken the decision to cancel the dress-down day as part of fundraising for Children in Need.

“We have not taken this decision lightly but nothing can take precedence over the safety of our young people and staff.”

The letter went on to say: “I wish to reassure you that we take any incident of this nature seriously.

“My staff responded with tremendous care and regard for the safety of young people and for each other.”