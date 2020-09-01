North-east reveller gesticulated at cops from taxi and then urinated on footpath

A drunken north-east reveller has been fined after gesticulating at police from a taxi and then urinating in the street.

Richard Smith then went on to verbally abuse police officers and make homophobic and disablist remarks.

And the 42-year-old even tried to punch an officer before being restrained to the ground where he made a threat to kill an officer.

Fiscal depute Brian Young told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at around 2.45am in March 14 when police spotted Smith being spoken to by bouncers at Edwards in Inverurie.

Smith “appeared heavily under the influence of alcohol and unsteady on his feet”.

He was asked to leave and did so, getting in a taxi.

Mr Young said: “However when the taxi passed the marked police vehicle the accused made a gesture to the police constables within.

“The constables stopped the taxi and spoke with the accused. The accused was spoken to regarding the gesture and was subsequently requested by the taxi driver to leave, at which point he tried to get back into Edwards.

“He wasn’t admitted entry.”

Mr Young said Smith then walked off but “stopped, pulled down his trousers and started to urinate on the public footpath” on Market Place, Inverurie.

When officers requested his details to issue a penalty notice Smith “became aggressive”.

He was warned about his language but continued to shout and be abusive and was cautioned, arrested and taken to Kittybrewster police station around 3am.

Mr Young said at the station Smith continued to be abusive and made offensive remarks relating to sexual orientation and disability.

He then grabbed an officer’s arm and “attempted to punch” him in the head.

Smith was then restrained to the floor where he threatened to kill an officer.

Smith, of Beech Court, Kemnay, pled guilty to two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, one of assaulting a police officer and one of urinating in circumstances likely to cause annoyance.

Sheriff Graeme Napier ordered him to pay a total of £975.