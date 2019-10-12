North-east pervert snared by police officer posing as schoolgirl

A pervert told an undercover cop posing as a 12-year-old girl online that he wanted to get her “out of her school uniform”.

Robert Campbell, 60, fell into the trap when he added what he thought was a 12-year-old girl called Sasha on social media.

The officer strung Campbell, of Clerkhill Road, Peterhead, along for more than a month, gathering more evidence as he sent a catalogue of vile sexual messages.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the profile was set up by an officer as part of a covert operation targeting online sexual exploitation.

The court heard “Sasha” was first engaged in conversation on a chat site by Campbell on December 18. Ms Simpson said “Sasha” advised she was younger, saying: “I’m nearly 13, it’s my birthday soon.”

Campbell replied, saying: “Happy birthday when it comes.”

However, the communication soon became sexual and they spoke over the phone as well.

Ms Simpson said: “The accused spoke about wanting to get her out of her school uniform.”

Police raided Campbell’s address in March while he was at home with his wife and seized a mobile phone, laptop and iPad.

The fiscal depute said when he was interviewed Campbell stated he’d “never actually have sex with a child”.

He pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a younger child and sending the officer he believed was a 12-year-old girl “indecent communications” by speaking with her on the phone and sending written communications of a sexual nature.

The offence took place between December 28 and January 27.

Sheriff Andrew Miller described the matter as of a “very serious nature” and deferred sentence on Campbell until next month for reports.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston reserved mitigation for the sentencing hearing.