North-east pervert snared by police officer posing as schoolgirl avoids jail

A pervert who told an undercover cop posing as a 12-year-old girl online he wanted to get her “out of her school uniform” has avoided jail.

Robert Campbell, 61, added what he thought was a 12-year-old girl called Sasha on social media.

The officer strung Campbell along for more than a month, gathering evidence as he sent a catalogue of sexual messages.

Campbell, whose address was given in court papers as Clerkhill Road, Peterhead, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for three years.

He previously pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a younger child and sending the officer he believed was a 12-year-old girl “indecent communications”.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court previously heard the profile was set up by an officer as part of an operation targeting online sexual exploitation.

“Sasha” was first engaged in conversation on a chat site by Campbell on December 18. During their communications he spoke about “wanting to get her out of her school uniform”.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said his client had lost his job and his marriage had broken down since the offence.